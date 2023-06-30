Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at Cody Rhodes and his "royal family"

Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter to take a shot at Cody Rhodes and his family. Mysterio will face The American Nightmare at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

The feud between Mysterio and Rhodes began a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW when the former slapped Rhodes during a segment. Rhodes recently teamed up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for a victory over The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match.

Taking to Twitter, Mysterio sent a message to Rhodes and shared a photo of himself featuring Rhea Ripley. The Judgment Day member notified his upcoming opponent ahead of their match in London.

"Wrestling has more then one royal family…#TheJudgmentDay #DirtyDom" wrote Dominik

Check out Dominik's tweet and shot at Rhodes:

Bill Apter talked about the possibility of Damian Priest betraying Dominik Mysterio to join forces with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes will be in action against Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. Bill Apter believes that Damian Priest will betray The Judgment Day and join forces with Rhodes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter discussed the possibility of Priest turning babyface. Priest will feature in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match with six other men. Apter said:

"I think that Cody is going to win by disqualification because I think that the Judgment Day, once Dominik starts getting beaten the char out of him, that Cody is going to win by DQ. I also see a possible turn down the line that could happen that night. It appears to me that Damian Priest is getting kind of restless in The Judgment Day, and maybe it's time for him to hook up with and support Cody. I don't know, but I think Cody by DQ."

A win for Dominik Mysterio over The American Nightmare would be the biggest of his career so far.

