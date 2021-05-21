Update on when Dominik Mysterio will start wearing Rey Mysterio's mask in WWE

WWE veteran Rey Mysterio has told Dominik Mysterio he will have to earn the right to wear his legendary mask one day.

Rey Mysterio has cemented his status as one of the greatest masked wrestlers of all time. He originally wanted to pass on his mask to Dominik when his son began wrestling. However, Dominik ended up debuting in WWE without wearing a mask, meaning Rey’s plan did not come to fruition.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Rey Mysterio said there is still a chance that Dominik could become a masked wrestler.

“That was the idea from day one that he started training: Dom will continue with this legacy and carry it on,” Rey Mysterio stated. “But we never really had the opportunity to sit down and discuss our plans, which now in retrospect we can look at it and say it’s still not [too] late to make things happen like we had it planned out. So, I think Dom’s gonna have to earn the mask now, and he’s on his way. Eventually, one day, maybe the mask will be on.”

Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. In doing so, they became WWE’s first-ever father-son Tag Team Champions.

Why Dominik Mysterio’s mask-related idea changed

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Aside from his appearances on WWE television as a child, Dominik Mysterio’s first major WWE moment came when Brock Lesnar attacked him on RAW. The brutal assault took place on the season premiere of RAW on September 30, 2019.

Elaborating on his introduction to life as a WWE Superstar, Dominik said his plan to be a masked wrestler was quickly axed.

“We had no idea who Dominik Mysterio [was] or if I was gonna come out with the mask,” Dominik Mysterio stated. “We had this whole plan set up on how I was gonna debut, mask, everything, but everything just happened so fast that we kind of just ran with it.”

Dominik Mysterio has earned high praise from many of his co-workers since he became a WWE Superstar. After his debut match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told Dominik that he should be “very, very proud” of himself.

