Vince McMahon's immediate reaction after Dominik Mysterio's debut at WWE SummerSlam revealed

"WWE The Day Of: SummerSlam 2020" premiered recently on the WWE Network. The PPV featured the debut match of Dominik Mysterio, who faced Seth Rollins in a Street Fight that was praised by both fans and critics.

After the match, Dominik made his way backstage to thank Vince McMahon for the big opportunity. In return, the chairman and CEO of WWE hugged Dominik. Vince McMahon also had some positive words for the young performer. (H/T WINC)

"Very few people can get that kind of reaction whenever they're in the ring. No matter how long they've been in the business. So, you should be very, very proud of yourself."

Seth Rollins gave his wristband as a souvenir to Dominik after their WWE SummerSlam match

Vince McMahon wasn't the only one who was proud of Dominik Mysterio. Even Seth Rollins had a few words to say after Dominik received Rollins' wristband as a souvenir for their match.

"Getting the trust of Rey to give his son his first WWE match on a huge stage, like SummerSlam, Rey's first WWE PPV was SummerSlam, as well, so there's a symmetry there," Rollins said. "Wearing [Rey's] classic [WCW] Halloween Havoc gear is an ode and a middle finger all at the same time. I was really proud of it, and I was really proud of his performance and the fact that he brought it. It is going to mean a lot moving forward, hopefully put him on the map and establish him, or at least get him kick started and making sure this business is good for years to come after I'm gone."

Dominik Mysterio's WWE debut and subsequent appearances have impressed the WWE Universe. But Seth Rollins' onscreen rivalry with the Mysterio Family is far from over. Seth Rollins will face Dominik Mysterio in a Steel Cage Match on Monday Night RAW this week.