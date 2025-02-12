Dominik Mysterio to turn babyface after Finn Balor and Liv Morgan reunite with old friend? Potential Judgment Day twist explored

Dominik Mysterio has done some of the best work of his career as a heel, generating a lot of buzz among the WWE Universe over the past few months. Aligned with The Judgment Day, the star has turned out to become a great heel in the company, making headlines around the world with his antics.

However, it could be time for Mysterio to turn face, with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan seemingly reuniting with AJ Styles to form a new Judgment Day. The Phenomenal One returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble and delivered a powerful promo this week on RAW.

While Styles spoke about his injury and his plans following his return, Dominik Mysterio interrupted him and tried to assert the dominance of The Judgment Day on the red brand. AJ Styles has already danced with the stable in the past, with a massive feud with his former friend Finn Balor.

Running the story back again makes no sense. Rather, a massive twist could bring the faction back to relevance and put some spotlight on Dominik as well. Back when former WWE Superstar Edge formed the Judgment alongside Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, AJ Styles joined forces with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan to take the faction down.

Though Balor turned his back on Styles and Morgan to join the Judgment Day, things could turn the other way around this time. Balor and Morgan both could re-align with their former friend, Styles to form a new Judgment Day.

Turning their back on Dominik Mysterio, the trio could generate a lot of buzz as the biggest heels in the company. Further, this could end up making Dominik a face, and potentially take down the faction.

(Please note: This is just speculation and is not based on facts)

Dominik Mysterio teased a feud with TNA Champion recently

Apart from massive character work, Dominik has also managed to make headlines with his interview and podcast appearances. In a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, Mysterio addressed a TNA stint and teased a massive feud with TNA Champion Joe Hendry.

"I can't say I'm too focused on anybody in TNA, but I don't like to say his name. I think we know who we're talking about. I'm not going to say his name. He just beat Dolph. I've beaten Dolph, so, yeah, I'll just leave that at that," he said.

While Dominik Mysterio vs Joe Hendry seems like a massive rivalry, a TNA stint doesn't seem to the possible with WrestleMania on the horizon. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the former tag team champion next.

