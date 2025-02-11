Dominik Mysterio teases TNA takeover; hints at rivalry with major champion

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently teased a TNA Wrestling takeover as well as a rivalry with a major champion. The former NXT North American Champion and Carlito interrupted AJ Styles during his return to RAW last night.

In a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, Dirty Dom was asked about WWE's partnership with TNA Wrestling. The Judgment Day star hinted at a potential rivalry with TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, who made a surprise appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month.

"I can't say I'm too focused on anybody in TNA, but I don't like to say his name. I think we know who we're talking about. I'm not going to say his name. He just beat Dolph. I've beaten Dolph, so, yeah, I'll just leave that at that," he said.

Mysterio then noted that he would be open to going to TNA and suggested that he could take over the company like he did in NXT.

"I'd love to show up on TNA. Why not? I'd love to go and take over. I went down to NXT and took over NXT. So, why not go down to TNA and take over TNA?" he added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

AJ Styles beat Carlito down last night on RAW as Dominik Mysterio retreated. It was later announced that Mysterio would be squaring off against Styles in a singles match next week on the red brand.

Dominik Mysterio comments on his losing streak at WWE WrestleMania

RAW star Dominik Mysterio recently shared his thoughts on being 0-3 at WrestleMania and vowed to win at The Show of Shows this year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 27-year-old noted that he was unhappy with his record at the biggest show of the year. Mysterio promised to win if he was booked for a match at WrestleMania 41.

"Of course. What do you think? I wanna be defeated at WrestleMania? No, I'm what, 0-3 at WrestleMania? So for whatever reason, if I find myself at WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas, it's gonna be 1-3. I promise you that," Dominik Mysterio said. [From 1:53 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio recently suggested that Dominik Mysterio would become a major champion this year. Only time will tell what World Wrestling Entertainment has planned for Mysterio moving forward.

