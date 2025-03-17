Dominik Mysterio to turn babyface and leave Liv Morgan and Judgment Day for WWE Superstar? Potential new alliance explored

In the latest episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor were once again engaged in a heated argument. This happened backstage when Dirty Dom pitched the idea of adding a new member to the villainous faction and suggested Penta for the same. This idea has seemingly triggered frustration in Balor's mind, resulting in him calling Dominik Mysterio a snake.

However, all these turn of events lead to speculation of Dominik turning into a babyface star and abandoning Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day to form a new alliance with Penta. The masked man has already announced that he is coming for the Intercontinental Championship.

If Penta fails to walk out with the IC Title when he gets an opportunity for the same, then WWE could move with the direction of the Dom Dom and the luchador making a new alliance. In that potential scenario, Finn Balor might even kick Dominik Mysterio out of The Judgment Day after his repetitive yet unwanted efforts at adding a new member to the group.

This could result in the former NXT North American Champion getting separated from the entire faction and deciding to leave Liv Morgan too. Further, Dominik could approach Penta, stating that he believes that the masked man is a true star, and hence their alliance could do well in the Stamford-based promotion.

This unlikely pair could go against War Raiders for World Tag Team Titles. However, it's important to note that this scenario is only possible if Finn Balor, or someone else from The Judgment Day, kicks Dominik out of the group. Only in that scenario, the 27-year-old could potentially turn babyface and ally with Penta.

Dominik Mysterio was spotted talking to a major WWE star again and it's not Penta

During a backstage segment while Dakota Kai was walking backstage, Dominik Mysterio was spotted in the background where he was seen in a conversation with Karrion Kross.

This wasn't the first time The Judgment Day member was talking to Kross. In the previous episode of WWE RAW, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Dominik was having furtive conversations with Kross, hinting at their potential association sometime down the line.

All these development hints that the end of The Judgment Day is somewhat near. It is only a few weeks from WrestleMania 41 and it will be interesting to see how the storyline progresses further.

