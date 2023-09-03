Dominik Mysterio wanted Judgment Day member to make a firm decision at WWE Payback

At Payback 2023, Damian Priest and Finn Balor became the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio seemingly believes The Judgment Day could've secured another championship in Pittsburgh.

Mysterio is the reigning NXT North American Champion, whereas Rhea Ripley holds the WWE Women's World Championship. At Payback, The Eradicator successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez.

Taking to Twitter, the reigning North American Champion expressed his desire to see Damian Priest become the new World Heavyweight Champion at Payback. However, in the show's main event, Seth Rollins successfully defended the title, beating Shinsuke Nakamura.

"#WewantPRIEST," wrote Dominik.

Check out Dominik's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio took shots at Rey Mysterio after he captured the United States Championship

Dominik Mysterio was previously in a feud with his father, Rey Mysterio. The Hall of Famer defeated his son at WrestleMania 39.

Despite both men being on separate brands, "Dirty" Dominik didn't hesitate in taking a shot at his father, who recently won the United States Championship.

Expand Tweet

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Dominik claimed that he was the champion of North America, and his father simply tried to overshadow him by winning the US Title.

"Not at all. You know, I think it's kind of sad that he [Rey Mysterio] feels the need to win a title to try to overshadow what I'm doing. It doesn't matter cause he's the United States Champion, I'm the champion of all of North America, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico (...) I think it's sad that my dad feels the need to try and overshadow me with his singles title, but whatever. He's a deadbeat."

Dominik Mysterio won his first singles title by beating Wes Lee for the North American Championship. He is currently feuding with Dragon Lee and Mustafa Ali on WWE's third brand. The 26-year-old has already defeated Lee in a singles match.

Do you think Damian Priest should've cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at Payback? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here