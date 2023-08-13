Dominik Mysterio to win another title in WWE? Exploring potential twist

Dominik Mysterio currently holds the NXT North American Championship in the company. Dirty Dominik recently defended his Championship against Dragon Lee on the latest edition of NXT. However, WWE might consider allowing Dominik Mysterio to help himself to another Championship.

This possibility arises after Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship on the recent edition of SmackDown. Many fans believe that this could be a golden opportunity for WWE to revive the rivalry between father and son. The company could even arrange a Champion vs. Champion match, which would surely heighten anticipation among fans.

Both Dominik and Rey Mysterio are currently holding Championship in WWE

Despite being a RAW superstar, Dirty Dominik has already appeared on SmackDown and defended his title against Butch. This suggests that the company might have Dominik return to the blue brand once again, but this time to confront his father as the US Champion.

However, it is highly unlikely that Dominik would dethrone Rey. This is because the company might prefer a heel like Santos Escobar to take the title from Rey.

However, becoming a mid-card Champion on SmackDown might be challenging due to the brand's existing obligations. This is in contrast to his championship win in NXT, which has helped draw the main roster's attention.

Moreover, if this potential twist materializes, this will eventually lead to Dominik becoming a more hateful character in the company. Also, this accomplishment would mark a significant milestone as he would become a double Champion for the first time in his career.

When Dominik Mysterio wrestled Rey Mysterio on television

The father and son duo last competed against each other at WrestleMania 39, where Rey secured a victory over his son after an instant classic match. Since then, they have had encounters with each other in WWE House shows or live events. During the latest edition of NXT, Rey came to the aid of Dragon Lee after he lost the Championship match.

With both Mysterios currently holding gold, this situation might lead to another chapter in their rivalry. Moreover, Rey played a significant role in Dominik's successful heel turn and his remarkable growth after joining Judgment Day on Raw.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Mysterios. While a Championship unification match is highly unlikely, a confrontation between the two is something that fans can still expect.

