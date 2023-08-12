Rey Mysterio pulls off a massive upset to win first singles title in 1355 days

Rey Mysterio pulled off a massive surprise victory on SmackDown to win his first singles title in 1355 days.

Santos Escobar won the US Title Invitational Tournament a couple of weeks ago to earn the right to face Austin Theory for the United States Title. Given that Escobar had already defeated Theory a week prior, it's safe to say that he was the favorite heading into the match which seemed to in his favor.

Therefore, tonight on the blue brand, Austin Theory took his shot and ambushed Santos Escobar during his interview injuring his leg in the process. After medical personnel attended to Escobar, he was medically cleared to compete.

On his way to the ring, Santos Escobar was assaulted again by Theory who then got on the mic and demanded that the referee count out his opponent. However, Adam Pearce announced that Rey Mysterio would replace Escobar for the match.

The two men put on a quick match that went back and forth. During the closing moments of the match, Mysterio hit the 619 and followed it with the splash to get the surprise win. Before today's big win, the Hall of Famer last won the US title on 25th November 2019 episode of RAW where he defeated AJ Styles to grab the title.

Check out the tweet from WWE here.

Screengrab of WWE's tweet

With this win, Mysterio has ended the 259-day reign of Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown.

What did you make of Rey Mysterio winning the United States Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee