"I had a lot of fun" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion recalls working with Kevin Owens before he reached WWE

Former WWE Superstar Cliff Compton - AKA Domino from WWE tag team Deuce 'n Domino - has recalled memories of working with Kevin Owens, before Owens reached WWE.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, the former WWE Tag Team Champion, who shot to fame as part of the Greaser-inspired tag team, discussed his time in Ring of Honor, where he would wrestle alongside Kevin Owens.

Then known as Kevin Steen, Owens invited Domino to join the Ring of Honor stable known as 'Scum.' Despite never working for them up until this point, it's clear Domino has some pretty fond memories of working with Kevin Owens in the promotion, before Owens would eventually sign with WWE.

Here's what Domino had to say on working with Kevin Owens:

“I had a lot of fun. It's interesting how I got in there. I was friends with Kevin Steen or Kevin Owens and he had this idea. He was doing this group called Scum. If you remember, Matt Hardy was in it and a couple of other guys. He said: ‘Hey, I think you should be in this group’. At that time, I’ve never done anything with Ring of Honor."

"I remember I had an indie show the night before and I drove to Chicago. It was snowing. Those crowds were a lot of fun. Very rowdy. Nobody knew. I came in at the end. I threw some powder. I don't know in whose eyes, but the whole crowd, was like, whoa. It was a lot of fun. And then from there we stayed in Scum. I think Rhyno joined, and then eventually, me and Kevin Steen at the time got into a big big rivalry.”

Deuce 'n Domino won the WWE Tag Team Championships by defeating Paul London & Brian Kendrick

Despite being relative newcomers to the main roster, Deuce 'n Domino was able to lift the WWE Tag Team Championships from Paul London & Brian Kendrick in April 2007.

During the interview, Domino described how appreciative he was of London and Kendrick's help during this period of his career:

"I would work with Paul and Brian a lot. Not just in the ring. I would talk to them in the back and they really looked out for me and wanted me to succeed. Which sometimes in that business, that doesn't happen a lot."

However, the tag team would soon split up and be released by WWE in 2008 and 2009.