“Don’t f*** with me” - 11 Men Stephanie McMahon slapped live on WWE TV

Stephanie McMahon is one of the popular on-screen television figures in WWE. The Billion Dollar Princess has also been a significant part of TV storylines and has worked as both a wrestler and an authority figure. Amid this, Stephanie has been seen slapping many stars on live WWE television.

In this article, we will examine 11 men whom Stephanie McMahon slapped live on WWE TV.

She slapped WWE megastars #1. Roman Reigns #2. The Rock and #3. Batista

Throughout the decades, Stephanie McMahon has slapped megastars of World Wrestling Entertainment. During a recent appearance on the What's Your Story? podcast, The OTC also talked about the incident when the Billion Dollar Princess almost slapped him 15 times and actually busted his eardrums.

In response, she laughed and said that the Head of the Table wasn't selling to her, which is why she forced him to make her move. Stephanie continued her clarification statement by humorously warning Reigns:

"Don't F*** with me," McMahon said.

EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0B Roman Reigns revealed that Stephanie McMahon’s 15 slaps on RAW actually busted his eardrum. "You weren’t selling for me, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna make you sell.’" – Stephanie McMahon STEPHANIE REALLY A MENACE 😭

Talking about The Rock, the Final Boss was slapped by Stephanie at WrestleMania 31. Following this, the People's Champion brought Ronda Rousey out to the ring to tackle the female boss. McMahon slapped Batista on Monday Night RAW in 2014, which almost turned The Animal's sunglasses upside down.

She has slapped #4. Triple H, #5. Shane McMahon and #6. Vince McMahon, too

This may come as a surprise to many, but the former Chairwoman of WWE has also slapped her family members on television. The Stamford-based promotion has also uploaded a video to its official YouTube channel, revealing footage of the Billion Dollar Princes slapping Triple H, Shane McMahon, and Vince McMahon in a single segment from 2000.

She initially slapped The Game and soon beat her father, too. Lastly, Shane becomes the victim of her slap on live WWE television.

Stephanie McMahon does not hesitate to attack Hall of Famers like #7. Ric Flair, #8. Paul Heyman

WWE @WWE "You might have too much respect for Flair ... but I DON'T!" - @StephMcMahon #RAW #SLAP!! @RicFlairNatrBoy

Stephanie McMahon also has a history of slapping Hall of Famers and legendary icons. The list includes Ric Flair, whom the former co-CEO slapped in front of his daughter, Charlotte Flair, in 2016.

Paul Heyman has also been one of the victims of Stephanie's assaults on live television in 2012, which almost knocked the Oracle out of the ring.

Former WWE Superstars #9. Dolph Ziggler #10. Big Show and #11. Daniel Bryan also got slapped on TV

This list was further expanded to include former stars like Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, and even Big Show. All three of them got slapped as they stood up against the Authority faction, albeit at different times. Ziggler was assaulted in 2016, whereas Show and Bryan were slapped on TV in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

The entire list proves that you should not confront Steph on television when she is angry; otherwise, you might end up on this list too.

