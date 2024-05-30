Drafted WWE star should make first official SmackDown appearance to confront Cody Rhodes 

Cody Rhodes defeated Logan Paul at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event and successfully defended his Undisputed Championship. Heading into Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, he is looking forward to his next challenger.

The American Nightmare could face an old rival, who could make his first appearance on SmackDown. This rival is no other than Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura has not appeared on the blue brand since moving there during the WWE Draft last month.

Shinsuke Nakamura could confront Cody Rhodes in the opening segment of SmackDown

Rhodes is expected to kick off the May 31st episode of SmackDown, and he could issue an open challenge to the next challenger.

On that occasion, Shinsuke Nakamura could interfere to either respond to the open challenge and set a match right away or confront the American Nightmare and emerge as the No.1 contender for the title.

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura could re-ignite the feud

Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura had a feud last December, which was extended through February of 2024.

The two superstars faced off three times between December and February on RAW and a WWE Live Event, with their feud ending with Nakamura attacking Rhodes backstage after their last fight.

Thus, Friday's episode could be the perfect spot to re-ignite their feud, as Nakamura is still a heel.

Shinsuke Nakamura should return to the title picture ahead of the WWE Japan Tour

It has been a while since Shinsuke Nakamura was in the title picture, and it appears that this is the perfect time for him to make his comeback.

WWE returns to Japan this summer for three Live Events, first in Osaka for the first time since 2018 and in Tokyo for the first time since 2019.

With that in mind, it makes sense for the company to have Nakamura re-emerge as a title contender to help promote the Japan Tour better. What better way to do so than by challenging the Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes?

