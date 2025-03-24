Dragon Lee unmasked: What does the WWE star look like?

WWE Superstar Dragon Lee faced off against El Grande Americano in his debut match on this week’s episode of RAW. Despite the debutant also being a luchador, he unmasked Lee during the match, which exposed his face to the crowd of Glasgow, Scotland.

Ad

Dragon Lee was scheduled to face Chad Gable this week on the Monday Night show. However, since the former Olympian produced a doctor’s note and called in sick, General Manager Adam Pearce booked El Grande Americano as Lee’s new opponent on Gable’s suggestion.

During the match, Dragon Lee got on the top rope to launch himself on Americano. However, the WWE debutant grabbed the LWO member’s mask to pull him down. Because of this, Lee’s mask came off, and he tried to hide his face. However, Americano didn’t stop to let his opponent wear his mask again and grabbed him with an Ankle Lock. Unable to use his hands, Lee tapped out.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While a fleeting glimpse of the LWO member’s bare face was visible for a few seconds, he managed to quickly cover it. With this, El Grande Americano picked up his first but rather controversial victory, especially since he didn’t respect the code of masked lucha libre wrestlers.

Chad Gable could be WWE RAW’s newest luchador

Chad Gable is suspected to be El Grande Americano by several people in WWE. The luchador notably uses several amateur wrestling moves that are key parts of the American Made leader’s moveset, like the Delayed German Suplex.

Ad

The physical stature of both superstars is also the same. Most importantly, Americano prides himself as an American instead of a luchador and also used Gable’s Ankle Lock to pick up the win tonight.

The former Olympian also has a vendetta against Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order. Additionally, he also learned the secrets of lucha libre wrestling from a mystery lucha trainer. However, when El Americano Grande attacked the LWO on the March 10 episode of WWE RAW, Gable was seen with Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview.

Ad

Kelley was accusing the American Made leader of being the man behind the American Flag mask. However, she had to drop her accusations when Madison Square Garden’s security escorted Americano out of the building.

Expand Tweet

Tonight, however, Chad Gable was conveniently away from everyone’s eyes because of sick leave during El Grande’s match. It will be interesting to see who is the man behind the American flag mask.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE