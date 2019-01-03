WWE Rumors: Drake Maverick teases two possible new signings for WWE

Is the 205 Live General Manager hinting at things to come?

What's the story?

New year, new start seems to be ringing true in 2019 with wrestling talent from various promotions heading into the new year announcing that they're now free agents. With All Elite Wrestling starting up, ROH getting more aggressive signing talent and the WWE always looking for the next big star it could be a crazy year for talent signings.

However, Drake Maverick may have just spoiled two new signings for WWE.

In case you didn't know...

One of the companies that seems to have lost the most wrestlers for 2019 seems to be Impact Wrestling with two of its former X-Division Champions taking to Twitter to announce that they're free agents, the first being DJZ.

At midnight tonight, i will be a free agent for the first time in 7 years.



...and 2019 seems like the perfect time to be available for whatever new opportunities may come my way. https://t.co/QdA266FTXZ — D J Z (@IAmDJZ) December 31, 2018

And the second being the incredibly promising Trevor Lee:

Today I am officially a Free Agent.

I want to thank @IMPACTWRESTLING for all the friends I have made and knowledge I have learned. #ZNA — Trevor Lee (@TLee910) January 1, 2019

The heart of the matter

Someone who will know both men well is current 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, formerly known as Rockstar Spud from his time at Impact Wrestling with the aforementioned names, and it seems he is not only keeping his eye out for new talent, but may have also given away the fact that 205 Live could get two shiny new acquisitions.

So, DJZ and Trevor Lee could be WWE bound, or Drake Maverick could just be messing around and getting people excited about the 205 Live roster expanding with some superb talent in the two former X-Division champs. We'll have to wait and see.

What's next?

Whilst WWE is never a bad option for any wrestler to go to, it looks like 2019 might just be the best time ever to be a free agent in the wrestling business with more competition than ever allowing talent to negotiate higher and better contracts with top wrestling companies. We wish DJZ and Trevor Lee well in whatever it is they decide to move on to!

