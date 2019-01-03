×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Drake Maverick teases two possible new signings for WWE

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
544   //    03 Jan 2019, 07:59 IST

Is the 205 Live General Manager hinting at things to come?
Is the 205 Live General Manager hinting at things to come?

What's the story?

New year, new start seems to be ringing true in 2019 with wrestling talent from various promotions heading into the new year announcing that they're now free agents. With All Elite Wrestling starting up, ROH getting more aggressive signing talent and the WWE always looking for the next big star it could be a crazy year for talent signings.

However, Drake Maverick may have just spoiled two new signings for WWE.

In case you didn't know...

One of the companies that seems to have lost the most wrestlers for 2019 seems to be Impact Wrestling with two of its former X-Division Champions taking to Twitter to announce that they're free agents, the first being DJZ.

And the second being the incredibly promising Trevor Lee:

The heart of the matter

Someone who will know both men well is current 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, formerly known as Rockstar Spud from his time at Impact Wrestling with the aforementioned names, and it seems he is not only keeping his eye out for new talent, but may have also given away the fact that 205 Live could get two shiny new acquisitions.

Advertisement

So, DJZ and Trevor Lee could be WWE bound, or Drake Maverick could just be messing around and getting people excited about the 205 Live roster expanding with some superb talent in the two former X-Division champs. We'll have to wait and see.

What's next?

Whilst WWE is never a bad option for any wrestler to go to, it looks like 2019 might just be the best time ever to be a free agent in the wrestling business with more competition than ever allowing talent to negotiate higher and better contracts with top wrestling companies. We wish DJZ and Trevor Lee well in whatever it is they decide to move on to!

Would you like to see DJZ and Trevor Lee in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling Trevor Lee Rockstar Spudd
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE Rumors: WWE almost had a deal to air Impact Wrestling...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Former X-Division Champion DJZ...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Former Impact X Division Champion to...
RELATED STORY
4 ways Impact Wrestling has surpassed the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact News: David Arquette to make Impact Wrestling...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who became Double Champions after leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
5 interesting facts about EC3
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Who Could Be Inducted Into Impact Wrestling's...
RELATED STORY
5 Things TNA Did Better Than WWE
RELATED STORY
2 Dream WWE vs Impact Wrestling matches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us