Dream Booking the 1st Round of the WWE World Cup

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 123 // 20 Oct 2018, 04:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins & Dolph Ziggler have stolen the show against each other on Monday Night Raw

The WWE World Cup Tournament will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2, 2018. This tournament will be an 8 man tournament. Dolph Ziggler, Jeff Hardy, John Cena, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, & The Miz will all compete in this tournament to determine who is the best in WWE.

In the first round, Dolph Ziggler will face off with Seth Rollins, John Cena will face off with Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy will face off with Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio will face off with The Miz.

First Round: Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton

Jeff Hardy & Randy Orton have faced off with each other in the past

Jeff Hardy will have an opportunity to get revenge against Randy Orton after the sickening things Randy Orton did to him inside Hell in a Cell during the Hell in a Cell pay per view last summer.

Jeff Hardy will immediately throw Randy Orton over the top rope and hit him with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. He will then go on the top rope before Orton takes him out with a dropkick. Orton then hits a superplex for a nearfall and then goes for the Rope Hanging DDT, but Hardy counters it into a roll up.

Jeff Hardy begins to make his comeback in the matchup and takes Orton out with his clothesline off of the apron. He goes for a Whisper in the Wind but the Viper moves out of the way and then hits a snap powerslam for a nearfall. Hardy then hits Orton with a Whisper in the Wind to the outside.

He jumps to the top of the barricade before Orton hits a DDT off of the barricade onto the floor. Randy Orton picks away at the ear but Hardy counters it into a small package for a nearfall. Randy Orton goes for an RKO but Jeff Hardy pushes him away.

Randy Orton tries to counter the Twist of Fate into an RKO, but Hardy manages to counter it into a Reverse Twist of Fate. Hardy then goes for a Swanton Bomb but Orton manages to get the knees up. Randy Orton then hits the RKO for the win.

1 / 4 NEXT