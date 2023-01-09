Dream feud against top star undergoing gimmick change, surprising betrayal - 5 possible directions for WWE's IYO SKY in 2023

IYO SKY had a strange year in WWE in 2022. After her success in NXT, she spent much of the first half of the year in limbo. She didn't do much, potentially battling injuries and even unhappiness within the company.

There were even rumors that IYO was planning to leave WWE and return to Japan, but things seemingly shifted once Triple H rose to power. IYO was called up to the main roster and became one-third of the impressive stable known as Damage CTRL.

The group is led by Bayley, with IYO and Dakota Kai also representing the stable. Since the faction was formed, IYO and Dakota have become two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, wrestled at several premium live events, and have even headlined RAW.

The second half of 2022 was a strong one for SKY, and she'll inevitably want 2023 to be even stronger. What direction might her career go in for the next 12 months? Could she win a major match and headline WrestleMania? Could she betray her tag team partner?

Below are five possible directions for WWE's IYO SKY in 2023.

#5. She could feud with a refreshed Asuka

Asuka is going through changes. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has been off WWE television for the past few weeks after a series of losses. While her losing streak and absence caught the eyes of some, it's her bizarre Tweets that have fans talking.

She's been posting odd messages telling fans not to believe in her. Among the posts are pictures from her time as Kana. These images are often spooky, with bizarre face paint and gothic imagery included. Many are under the impression that a more physical and aggressive Asuka is on the way.

If this is the case, she could end up feuding with IYO SKY in 2023. The two have briefly fought in WWE in the past, but they've yet to have a proper one-on-one rivalry. Many fans have been dreaming of it since IYO joined NXT and this year may be the chance for it to come to fruition. Which Japanese star will come out on top?

#4. IYO may turn on Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai

As noted, IYO SKY is a member of the Damage CTRL faction on Monday Night RAW. She is joined by Bayley and Dakota Kai and the group has experienced considerable success. Look no further than the accolades Kai and SKY have achieved.

Dakota and IYO are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They are in their second reign as champions, effectively dominating the titles since they were reintroduced in the summer. While they've been a success, teams rarely last forever and this one could end in 2023.

There's a strong chance that Dakota and IYO will split in the next calendar year. While many would expect the betrayal to come from Dakota due to her past antics, SKY is far from innocent herself. If Kai begins to lose major bouts, IYO will certainly have no problem beating her so-called friend to teach her a lesson.

#3. She could move to Friday Night SmackDown

Many stars from the SmackDown Women's division

Fans on social media will often tell you that Friday Night SmackDown's women's division is a problem. While it could be argued that points like that are overblown, it is a frequent talking point among many diehard fans. IYO SKY could be moved to the blue brand to help that issue.

WWE SmackDown is far from hopeless. The brand has plenty of talent including Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Tegan Nox, Shotzi, and many more.

Despite the wealth of talent, many are only part-time wrestlers while others are away from television. IYO would help fill out the ranks and add further credibility to the roster. Don't be shocked to see SKY move to the blue brand in 2023 and feud with the likes of Morgan, Flair, and Emma.

#2. IYO SKY could win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble

WWE @WWE



announced tonight that she will be competing with 29 other women for the opportunity to main event #RoyalRumble is coming up fast! @YaOnlyLivvOnce announced tonight that she will be competing with 29 other women for the opportunity to main event #WrestleMania #RoyalRumble is coming up fast! @YaOnlyLivvOnce announced tonight that she will be competing with 29 other women for the opportunity to main event #WrestleMania! https://t.co/hm3kCc0Ilt

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is quickly approaching. The major event is set to take place live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on January 28th, 2023. The event will be home to several major matches, including two 30-person Royal Rumbles.

The Women's Royal Rumble already has one confirmed participant. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan announced her entry into the bout on the latest episode of the blue brand. IYO SKY could very well follow in Liv's footsteps and participate in the big-time match.

There's a chance that IYO won't just enter the bout, but win the match. She's a tremendous athlete who's also quite graceful. Her cat-like reflexes could help her get an edge on the 29 other competitors set to compete. She also has the luxury of Bayley and Dakota potentially having her back, even if the match is typically described as "every participant for themselves".

#1. She could win her first main roster singles title in WWE

IYO SKY is a tag team champion

IYO SKY has had more than her fair share of success in WWE thus far. While on the main roster, IYO has captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on two separate occasions. She's also a former NXT Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Despite all of her success, she's yet to hold a singles title on the main roster, but 2023 could be the year that changes. SKY could capture the RAW Women's Championship or the SmackDown Women's Championship this year.

Another exciting possibility is that of a new title. There's been a lot of speculation regarding a Women's Intercontinental Championship or a Women's United States Championship being introduced. If this occurs, IYO could be an excellent titleholder for the division.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes