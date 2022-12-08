"Goodbye cruel world" - WWE star Asuka tweets another cryptic message following recent loss

WWE star Asuka tweeted out a cryptic message, as she continued posting her series of mysterious tweets.

The Japanese star suffered a major loss this past Monday night on RAW, as she failed to win a Triple Threat Match involving Bayley and Rhea Ripley. With the loss, she failed to edge one step closer to challenging Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Taking to Twitter, the 41-year-old sent out a three-word message that read:

"Goodbye cruel world."

Check out the same tweet from the WWE star below:

Courtesy of her latest series of tweets, Asuka has teased introducing the darker version of herself, Kana, in WWE. She previously competed with the same gimmick in Smash, a Japanese promotion founded by WWE veteran Yoshihiro Tajiri and during her time in Japan, in general.

Interestingly enough, in recent weeks, Asuka's fellow WWE star, Alexa Bliss, has also teased a major change in character.

The former RAW Women's Champion was previously associated with Bray Wyatt and portrayed a darker gimmick. Upon the former Universal Champion's return to the company, it seems like WWE is set to reintroduce the same character once again.

Asuka was recently approached for a match by Natalya

WWE star Natalya has shared the ring with numerous top stars in the industry. She is currently on hiatus from the in-ring competition after she suffered an injury during a match with Shayna Baszler last month.

However, that didn't prevent the veteran star from taking to Twitter to approach Asuka for a match. The two have previously shared the ring in WWE.

Responding to a tweet from the Japanese star, Nattie labeled her WWE colleague as "amazing." Her message read the following:

"I’m just wondering when we’re gonna wrestle again… because you’re amazing."

The Empress of Tomorrow is a former NXT Women's Champion, RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships thrice.

She recently competed in the historic Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series and walked out with the win, courtesy of Becky Lynch's efforts.

Would you like to see The Empress of Tomorrow introduce her dark character in WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

