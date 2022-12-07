"Just wondering when we’re gonna wrestle again" - 40-year-old WWE Superstar calls out Asuka for a match

WWE star Asuka has been called out by Natalya. Taking to Twitter, the 40-year-old expressed her desire to share the ring with the Japanese star again.

This past Monday night, Asuka was involved in a Triple Threat Match involving Bayley and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, she was unsuccessful in getting one step closer to the RAW Women's Championship.

In the aftermath of RAW, Asuka posted a series of tweets. Responding to one specific tweet, Natalya praised The Empress of Tomorrow.

"I’m just wondering when we’re gonna wrestle again… because you’re amazing," wrote Natalya.

Asuka was recently involved in the historic Survivor Series WarGames Match where she teamed up with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim.

The babyface team competed in a gruesome 5-on-5 match against the team of Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. Eventually, Lynch secured the win for her side following a massive leg drop off the top.

Former WWE star Xia Brookside recently expressed her desire to face Natalya

Natalya is arguably one of the most experienced veterans in WWE right now. Over the years, she has shared the ring with numerous top names.

Former WWE star Xia Brookside also threw her name in the hat for a dream match with the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 24-year-old stated that she would like to face Nattie or Mickie James in singles dream matches.

"I don't know if it's an era thing. But I really wanna wrestle Natalya. Natalya has been my go-to for years. But I also want to wrestle Mickie James now. So she needs to... Yeah," said Brookside.

This year, Natalya unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Her last match on television was a couple of months ago when she faced Shayna Baszler. Since then, the veteran star has been on hiatus.

