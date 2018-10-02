5 dream feuds for Rey Mysterio when he returns to WWE

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 712 // 02 Oct 2018, 15:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The greatest high flyer in the history of WWE.

Rey Mysterio has been long rumored to make his much-awaited return to the WWE ring, having signed a 2-year contract with the company.

While his last stint before leaving was lackluster, his surprise return at the Royal Rumble and the ovation that he generated was simply magnificent, which may have prompted WWE to re-sign him for maybe one last run.

The future Hall of Famer deserves to end his career on a high and what better way to do that in the WWE?

Rey will most likely be featured in SmackDown Live, and there is no dearth of talent in that roster. Once he makes his return, the possibilities of feuds for him are endless.

He could go up against any of the upcoming superstars or even the established ones and put up a great match. The Master of the 619 will be a treat to watch inside the squared circle.

Here are the top 5 feuds for Mysterio upon his imminent return to the WWE.

#5 Andrade Almas

The Mexican Connect.

Rey Mysterio has a long history of putting over young and upcoming superstars. When Del Rio first debuted in the WWE, he was directly involved in a storyline with the greatest Luchador of all time, and he instantly became a superstar to reckoned with in a very short span of time.

WWE can follow the same suit with another fellow Mexican, Almas, who looked impressive in his short time in the main roster. This feud can be a launching pad for Almas if booked properly by the writers.

1 / 5 NEXT