Dream Match for each current NXT Champ on the Main Roster

Ricochet & AJ Styles have faced each other in the past.

Each champion in NXT will probably eventually make their way to the main roster. Undisputed Era, Kairi Sane, Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa will all soon be joining Raw or SmackDown Live. There are several dream matches awaiting them at either brand. However, there is one dream match that is best for each current champion on the main roster.

Here we list out which opponent would be a dream opponent for each of our current NXT champions.

Undisputed Era vs The Shield

The Undisputed Era has been dominant since they debuted (like the Shield was).

The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) are the NXT Tag Team Champions. However, their biggest dream match involves their leader and stablemate, Adam Cole. This will be a 6-man tag team match (possibly with a stipulation such as a tornado or elimination tag team match) involving The Shield. This match has a lot of potential as all 6 men are excellent in-ring competitors. This can tell a great story as the Undisputed Era can remind The Shield of what they once were. The Shield can then want to remind the WWE Universe that there is only one Shield.

The Undisputed Era can be the cocky newcomers and The Shield can be the superstars that try to put them in their place. Hopefully, the Shield doesn't break up soon, so that this match can happen in the future.

Ricochet vs AJ Styles

A match between these 2 can certainly be given a 5-star rating.

Ricochet and AJ Styles are two of WWE's best in-ring performers. They are both incredible, high-flying athletes that can tear the house down against any opponent they fight. Ricochet has been compared to AJ Styles due to how fast he's risen up the ranks in NXT.

These competitors are both well-rounded performers that can have an excellent match together. They have both hit moves that have never been seen before and have had some of 2018's best matches of the year.

If this match is even as half as good as their matches on the independent scene, we can be in for a real treat. Hopefully, Ricochet will be sent to Raw or SmackDown Live and not 205 Live so that we can see this match in the near future.

