Dream match with seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions almost happened, reveal The Young Bucks

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

The Young Bucks made a startling revelation (Pic Source: AEW)

The Young Bucks were interviewed for ESPN West Palm and discussed their time in the business, AEW, and potential matches that they would love to have. During the interview, Nick Jackson revealed that a match between them and The New Day almost took place.

Technically, this match already happened when The Elite took on The New Day in a game of Street Fighter V at E3 2018. The New Day had actually won that round.

Here's what Nick Jackson had to say when questioned regarding the prospect of facing the seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions (H/T Wrestling Inc):

"I would say The Elite vs. The New Day because that was actually something that was close to actually happening at one point, but it's just never happened," Nick said. "I think if that six-man happened it would've tore the house down."

On the other hand, Matt Jackson said that there is another dream match that the fans definitely want and it's them against The Revival. He said:

"For me, the obvious one whenever people talk about the dream match that never happened would be us and The Revival because I feel like there's some real-life tension there, and I don't know if it's competitive or friendly or whatever it is," Matt said. "There's definitely something. There's a competitive rivalry there. Talk about two teams that have polar opposites in styles, where I think it could be a fun style clash. I would love to have that match. That's probably number one on my bucket list right now."

Matt and Nick are quite right that matches against both the teams -- The New Day and The Revival -- are dream matches waiting to happen. In the case of The Revival, there's a much better chance of that happening as their WWE contracts will be ending very soon.