3 dream matches that will never happen, and One that might

Could we see these two fight it out in the ring?

In professional wrestling, just like in any sport, there are dream contests. Pitching the very best from one era against the very best of a different era has caused plenty of debates amongst fans.

Whether it's Mayweather vs Tyson or England '66 against France '18, dream matches can often be hotly debated.

In professional wrestling, things are no different. With thousands upon thousands of wrestlers having graced a television screen at some point in time, there's no shortage of possible dream matches that could occur.

Here are four dream matches that sadly will never happen, and one that just might.

Andre The Giant Vs The Big Show

Two of the biggest superstars in wrestling history, Andre the Giant and the Big Show have often been compared, with fans trying to determine the greatest big man of all time.

Andre had a 15-year undefeated Streak, and briefly held the WWF Championship, whilst Show won the WCW Championship in his first match and has 3 world titles in WWE to his name.

Sadly, Andre passed in 1996 and was the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Whilst a match between the two will never happen, it would've been amazing to see any ring possibly hold these two behemoths.

Mick Foley Vs Dean Ambrose

Foley and Ambrose are both thought of fondly in the wrestling community as erratic and often deranged superstars.

Foley is known for his personas, including the lovestruck Dude Love, the deranged Mankind and the dangerous, homicidal Cactus Jack.

Dean kind of has some of those same traits, as his appearances in weapon matches show that he is willing to hurt to hurt his opponent.

Interestingly, a feud between the two did have the groundwork laid in FCW, but nothing materialized from it.

Foley will be the first to admit he is past his wrestling prime in 2018, and with Ambrose as one of the most popular stars on Monday Night RAW at the moment, it would be odd to bring him away from the Shield for a feud like this.

