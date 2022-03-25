5 dream matches for Trish Stratus' final WWE run

When it comes to naming the greatest female superstar of all time, Trish Stratus is the name on many fans' lips. Her in-ring pedigree, charisma and passion certainly make a case for her to be at the top of the all-timers list.

Stratus entertained fans and provided them with many memorable moments during her time as an active competitor. She has also been an inspiration to many female wrestlers who grew up watching her.

Although the Canadian is currently retired, she has wrestled part-time on a couple of occasions. She participated in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble match, competed in the all-female Evolution premium live event and most recently had a match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

The WWE Hall of Famer's performances on all three aforementioned occasions were quite solid. So much so that it raised the possibility of her embarking on a final run in the WWE before riding off into the sunset for good. There is no doubt that fans will pay top dollar to see it happen.

In that regard, here are five dream matches for Trish Stratus' final WWE run should it ever happen.

#5 On our list of dream matches for Trish Stratus if she returns for one final run: Asuka

Asuka versus Stratus would be a banger

Trish Stratus' appeal lies in the fact that she was one of the greatest female performers of her generation. Said legendary performer going up against one of the best in the business today in Asuka would be, well, best for business.

The Japanese superstar's hard-hitting style would mesh seamlessly with Stratus' resilient spirit and provide fans with a phenomenal contest.

#4 Two Role Models clash in a mega contest

Bayley will no doubt take exception to Stratus being a role model

As mentioned before, Trish Stratus has been an inspiration and role model to many fans and wrestlers. One superstar who has drawn inspiration from her is Bayley, who coincidentally played a heel character, calling herself 'The Role Model'.

The story would write itself here. Bayley would acknowledge Stratus as an inspiration before stating that she no longer saw her as one. Like the recent Becky Lynch-Lita feud, the returning legend would accept a challenge from the younger superstar to try and shut her up.

Given the experience of the two women, a cracker of a match can be expected.

#3 The face of her era sets her sights on the current one

Becky Lynch's meteoric rise over the last few years has been nothing short of sensational. She is well and truly a megastar in the business, and is without a doubt the face of the women's division today.

Getting her to meet the face of the previous generation is guaranteed box office.

The Man would most likely win against Stratus, but not before taking a hell of a beating. It would establish her celebrity even more while also giving the legend another feather in her cap.

#2 Bianca Belair locks horns with a legendary champion

Belair and Trish would tear the house down

WWE's biggest breakout performer from the women's division in recent times has been Bianca Belair. She has been a credible opponent to the top stars in the business and has beaten them on a few occasions.

Belair is set to be a championship contender for the foreseeable future. While she has had marquee matches before, a contest with Trish Stratus would be different gravy. Facing the multi-time champion would elevate her stock significantly and establish her as one of the faces of the division.

#1 Stratus has a run-in with The Boss

Sasha Banks is one of the best wrestlers on WWE's roster. She has won multiple world championships and accolades, and is among the best performers of her generation.

Banks has gone on record to say that her wrestling idol growing up was Trish Stratus. The Boss heaped praise on Stratus in an interview, saying she places her first on her list of dream opponents.

"It's going to be Trish Stratus because she was just the top of the women's division of her time. She was just the best, she was beautiful, she was athletic, and she killed it, and inspired me."

A match between the two would spike the ratings to phenomenal levels and give the two performers the dance of a lifetime.

