5 dream Scott Hall/Razor Ramon matches we never got to see 

Wrestling fans all around the world were left shocked as the news arrived that legendary wrestler Scott Hall had passed away. He was 63 when he departed for his heavenly abode.

Everyone in the wrestling community is truly devastated to hear of Hall’s passing. It was first revealed by fellow wrestler and longtime friend Kevin Nash, who announced that he was being taken off life support.

The man known as Razor Ramon was an influential figure in the business. His legacy both in the ring and outside of it is unparalleled. The Bad Guy will be remembered for his charisma, catchphrases and above all for what kind of person he was.

Throughout his wrestling career, we have seen the WWE Hall of Famer battle many elite stars. However, no one can compete with everyone they want to fight, and he was no exception. Fans wished to see him contest some dream matches during his wrestling days, but it never materialized.

Here are five dream Scott Hall matches we never got to see. As for the man himself, all we have to say is that heaven will be a better place with him in it. Rest in peace, legend. You will be missed.

#5 On our list of dream Scott Hall/Razor Ramon matches we never got to see: Kurt Angle

Hall verus Angle would have been a match for the ages

Given how Scott Hall was one of the most high-profile names in wrestling, it’s actually quite surprising that we never got to see him battle Kurt Angle in singles competition. Hall vs. Angle would have been a masterful match, but sadly, it wasn’t meant to be.

The Olympic Gold Medalist would have been an amazing opponent for Mr. Last Call. Unfortunately, it looks like we will have to resign ourselves to seeing it in video games.

#4 The Razor meets the Spear

Scott Hall has gone one-on-one with Goldberg before, but he hasn’t done so with Edge. The two superstars never got the opportunity to meet in singles competition and tear the house down.

Hall versus Edge would have been an absolute cracker. Given his ability to work with any kind of opponent, The Rated-R Superstar would have been an excellent one. Whoever plays the role of face and heel is irrelevant in this situation.

#3 Hall takes on more than an average Joe

Hall versus Joe was a TNA pipe dream

During Scott Hall’s time in TNA, there was not a single fan who didn’t want him to face Samoa Joe. The match was there for everyone to see, but the company never booked it.

Joe’s alliance with Hall and Kevin Nash was as close as the two stars would come to colliding. No feud or contest took place between the pair, and that remains one of wrestling’s biggest what-ifs.

#2 A clash of giants in the squared circle

It would have been absolute fire (pun intended) to see Kane and Hall do battle

How Scott Hall has never faced Kane in a one-on-one match is something that we can’t get our heads around. The two superstars have crossed paths before, but have never wrestled a singles match.

Had Hall and Kane duked it out, fans would have eaten it up. The sight of the two giants going at it hammer and tongs would have been a great wrestling moment if not an all-time classic match.

#1 Big Bad locks horns with The Next Big Thing

Call us crazy, but Scott Hall taking on a young and aggressive Brock Lesnar would have been a mega match. After all, the latter was getting pushed to the moon upon his debut, and a match with a high-profile superstar like Hall would have been a major stepping stone.

Hall could work out a great match with someone like The Beast. The youngster could have learned a lot from his veteran opponent. If nothing else, the very sight of the two powerhouses duking it out would have the fans roaring.

