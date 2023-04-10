Drew McIntyre and 3 more Superstars who may go undrafted in the WWE Draft

WWE's latest SmackDown featured an announcement from Triple H regarding the future of the company.

If you weren't able to catch it, The Game informed viewers that in a few short weeks, WWE's 2023 draft would take place and that every superstar would be eligible.

It might be crazy to think that a merger with Endeavor and the return of Vince McMahon could change the backstage morale of the company in the span of a couple of weeks, but according to some sources, that's the case.

Then again, for some, Vince's return has little or nothing to do with why we may not see them drafted this year. These superstars, however, are certainly not limited to nagging injuries, alleged creative differences, and just flat-out needing some good quality time off (looking at you, Bayley).

#4 The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt

#WWERaw The All Mighty @fightbobby taunts #BrayWyatt to stop playing kids games and instead face him like a man. The All Mighty @fightbobby taunts #BrayWyatt to stop playing kids games and instead face him like a man. #WWERaw https://t.co/uYtdSeBdsE

Fans were thrilled about Bray Wyatt facing Bobby Lashley at this year's WrestleMania.

While this wasn't the most popular decision, as the entire feud felt random and a bit bizarre, this would have at least given the two a featured match on the grandest stage.

As you already know, the match never manifested due to Bray having to step away due to reported health issues.

It's not been made clear as to what Wyatt is going through specifically, but if the former 2 time Universal Champion still isn't medically cleared in a few weeks, WWE may hold off on assigning Wyatt anywhere until he's good to go.

#4 WWE's Apex Predator, Randy Orton

It may be hard to believe, but it's been almost a year since Randy Orton appeared on WWE TV. Orton was sidelined due to an injury last May during his WWE Tag Team Title defense opposite The Usos.

It was recently reported that the Viper is nowhere near a return. With his current status in the air, the company may not have a definite return date, and this may cause Orton to go undrafted for the time being.

#3 The Empress of Tommorow, Asuka

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me

Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! Moné FanPage @MoneInTheBankk Asuka leaves WrestleMania 39 losing again… she’s not 0-5 at WrestleMania, WWE continues to make her lose her biggest match & elevate her character just to push her back down the card. She deserves better, maybe a return back to Japan Asuka leaves WrestleMania 39 losing again… she’s not 0-5 at WrestleMania, WWE continues to make her lose her biggest match & elevate her character just to push her back down the card. She deserves better, maybe a return back to Japan https://t.co/e9ILbFm9gh I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE?Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with meLet's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! twitter.com/MoneInTheBankk… I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE? Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me💩 Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! twitter.com/MoneInTheBankk… https://t.co/K7itr2RBuw

Asuka's last WWE appearance saw the former WWE RAW Women's Champion go one-on-one with Bianca Belair.

After putting on a great performance, The Empress of Tomorrow was defeated on the Grandest Stage. Moreover, her current WrestleMania win-loss record is 0 and 5.

It's safe to say that no one likes this staggering statistic. And judging by her recent social media posts, Asuka sounds like she doesn't either.

It might be easy for one to believe that the former RAW Women's Champion is just making lighthearted jokes in a roundabout way in order to get the attention of management.

But regardless, you've got to believe there's some reality to her social media banter.

At the end of the day, Asuka is a competitor, and when someone who's as revered and talented as she goes 0 and 5 on your biggest stage, it's hard not to feel frustrated.

#1 The Scottish Psychopath turned Warrior, Drew McIntyre

Asuka may not be the only WWE Superstar who's unhappy with where they're at, as reports are swirling that Drew McIntyre isn't a fan of his current creative direction either.

Be that as it may, there are also reports that, just like Bray Wyatt, McIntyre is dealing with some health issues as well.

Dave Meltzer reported that The Scottish Warrior was able to work through the issue during his match with Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39, but it's still not clear when he'll be returning.

With this year's draft coming up, this seems like an opportune time for WWE to separate the Universal Title from the WWE Championship.

Moreover, it would give superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn a chance at winning a world title without having to unravel the logistics of who should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

