Drew McIntyre and 4-time champion to turn heel on WWE RAW? Exploring potential swerve

WWE RAW might have found their new heel faction. Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre formed a unique team a few weeks ago on the red brand. They have been competing in tag team matches for some time now and seem to be doing well. However, last week, the Viking Raiders may have turned the wrong switch on.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, the Viking Raiders attacked the New Day, McIntyre and Riddle after the former won their tag team match. While Woods, Kingston and Riddle were down, Drew McIntyre showed his warrior spirit to wipe the Viking Raiders out.

Drew McIntyre hasn't been in the main event picture for long. This has been quite a frustrating period for him personally since his highest time in the company during the pandemic. Riddle has had a similar fate since the RK-Bro split due to Orton's injury. This could be the trigger to turn them heel this week on WWE RAW.

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle could interfere in the New Day vs. Viking Raiders match on RAW and brutally assault the New Day members. While this is a dream scenario, it's unlikely either would turn before the show in India on September 8th.

WWE RAW superstar Drew McIntyre reveals the reason behind his absence this year

Post-WrestleMania 39, Drew McIntyre had disappeared from WWE TV until his return at SummerSlam a month ago. While McIntyre was away, many fans cited his contract issues with the company as a reason for his absence. Some felt the WWE RAW Superstar wanted to leave the company.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, McIntyre addressed all these issues. The WWE RAW Superstar claimed he was nursing some injuries.

"It was cool, getting the break. There were a lot of rumors and headlines on the internet when I was out, probably like 50 different things. It was amazing all the stories about me out there. When you're not on TV, people talk, and you know, there might have been some smoke to some fire with a few of them, but it was nice."

McIntyre continued:

"People were talking about me when I wasn't there, but I did have to get some things fixed physically. Unlike injuries I've had in the past, there was no rehab involved, so I was actually able to enjoy my time at home, work on some outside projects, spend time with the Mrs. and the cat, and take a step outside of the bubble and kind of get perspective again."

This year will be key for Drew McIntyre. After a couple of years on the midcard, he needs a big push that takes him to the top, where he belongs.

