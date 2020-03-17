Drew McIntyre breaks character and makes a big statement about Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre revealed something about Lesnar that we don't get to hear quite often.

The fans will see the Beast Incarnate in a different light.

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre has had to tread a difficult path. After being released from WWE in 2014, McIntyre worked hard on the independent circuit before the company took notice of him again.

The Chosen One returned to WWE in 2017 as a matured performer and three years later, he is on the cusp of working the biggest match of his career.

During a recent interview with James Delow of The Gorilla Position Podcast, McIntyre revealed the goal of getting a match against Brock Lesnar was his ultimate dream and that's what kept him focused while he was away from the company.

The #1 contender for the WWE Championship then went on to praise his rival Brock Lesnar.

According to McIntyre, Brock Lesnar is unlike any other Superstar. The Scottish Psychopath revealed that Lesnar is very intelligent when it comes to the pro wrestling business and he has learned a lot from the WWE Champion during the short span of them working together.

He stated that Lesnar has helped him understand many important things about the business that not many people can teach because no one has reached Lesnar's level. That's some high praise!

Here's what McIntyre said :

"He's a very intelligent individual when it comes to business is the way to put it. Like he gets it more than anybody I've ever spoken to, and is really helping me think about things you just wouldn't think about and not many people could teach you because nobody has quite reached the level he's reached." H/t Creditd: WrestlingInc

WrestleMania 36 is in jeopardy and could be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, McIntyre's focus is firmly on winning his first world title from Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar gets a lot of heat from the fans for his lackadaisical persona, but the veteran is a generational talent who genuinely wants to put McIntyre over and you just can't hate the man for that.