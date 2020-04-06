Drew McIntyre challenges Braun Strowman's former opponent after WrestleMania 36 win; challenger responds

The Scottish Psychopath has already laid out a challenge after winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

This will be only the second match in WWE for the person McIntyre challenged.

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre became the first Brit to win a WWE world title on Sunday at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. The new champion has wasted no time to challenge a few people.

The Scottish Psychopath, in an interview with TalkSport, said that he wants to challenge boxer Tyson Fury to a match once the situation normalises world over.

😠 “I know Tyson Fury’s on the show... he was talking trash about me!”



😲 “I’ve won the belt & after I’ve beat @Chris_Sutton73 I’m coming for Fury!”



WWE World Champion @DMcIntyreWWE calls out @Tyson_Fury! 👀



We would love to see that! 🙏🤣 pic.twitter.com/QRCU3j1suO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 6, 2020

McIntyre jokingly challenged former footballer Chris Sutton, and said he will come for Fury after that:

"When it gets backs to normal, the next thing I want to do is fight Chris Sutton. And Tyson Fury was talking trash, let him know I've won the belt and after I beat Sutton I'm coming for Fury."

The new WWE Champion said that there are similarities between his rise to the top and that of Tyson Fury's:

"I was signed in 2007, the first Scot, I went to America at 21 and had success. Vince McMahon told the world I would be world champion but I made some mistakes. But I worked my a*** off, I didn't work from scratch, I worked from ten feet under - I know Fury went through something similar. If you put your mind to it and work hard enough you can be world champion." (H/T The Sun)

Following McIntyre's challenge, Fury has responded, and has said that he accepts McIntyre's challenge.

Fury has so far had one match, facing off against new Universal Champion Braun Strowman, at Crown Jewel last year, where he defeated The Monster Among Men by countout after landing a lofty blow on Strowman.

McIntyre defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 despite The Beast landing a few German Suplexes and F5s on The Scottish Psychopath. This is Scotsman's first world title in WWE's main roster.