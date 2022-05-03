"It’s not going to be as easy as he thinks" - Former WWE Champion on the possibility of facing Tyson Fury 

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke about the possibility of a potential match with WBC Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury.

After defeating Dillian Whyte last week at Wembley Stadium, Fury seems to be done with boxing, leading many to believe that he could be open to another run in WWE.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntrye revealed that if Fury faced off against him in WWE, then The Gypsy King would be in for an unexpected experience.

"If Tyson Fury steps back into the WWE ring, it’s not going to be as easy as he thinks,” McIntyre says. “He showed last time in his match against Braun that he’s capable. And, no doubt, he’s an entertainer." Drew McIntyre added: "But if he steps into the ring against me, he’s in for something he’s never experienced before." H/T Sports Illustrated

Drew McIntyre has been on a tear as of late, having defeated Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. He is now ready to team up with RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) to take on the team of The Usos and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.

Tyson Fury had a run in WWE in 2019

After his iconic first fight with Deontay Wilder in 2018, Fury capitalized on his newfound fame in the US as he stepped into a WWE ring in 2019.

The Gypsy King did not waste any time as he took on one of WWE's toughest Superstars, The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

Fury faced off against Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in 2019 and would go on to have success that night as he defeated his opponent by countout.

Sky Sports @SkySports 🥊



Watch the best bits from his clash at Crown Jewel with Braun Strowman and read our full report here: Tyson Fury's WWE debut!Watch the best bits from his clash at Crown Jewel with Braun Strowman and read our full report here: skysports.tv/YiNDVX Tyson Fury's WWE debut! 💥🥊Watch the best bits from his clash at Crown Jewel with Braun Strowman and read our full report here: skysports.tv/YiNDVX https://t.co/Eld4oW9gQr

In the world of boxing, Fury has made a career from outmaneuvering and tactically wearing down his opponents. His skill in the ring is matched by his incredibly entertaining personality outside of it, and that has only added to his popularity.

As somebody who possesses natural talent and charisma both on the microphone and in the ring, Fury is a perfect fit for WWE.

