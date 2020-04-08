Drew McIntyre considered going off-script against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre made a surprising revelation on WWE show The Bump

The new WWE Champion gave an insight into how he felt facing Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre has revealed that there was a moment when he considered going off-script before his match against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Speaking on The Bump, the new WWE Champion said his favorite moment from the match came during the ring announcements when he stood face-to-face with his opponent in the middle of the ring.

The Scot then insinuated that he was prepared to start the match earlier than planned if Lesnar “pulled any funny business” during the face-off.

“No matter the situation, he was ready to fight and I was ready to fight. That was my favorite moment as we locked eyes. If you could’ve read my mind, I was thinking, ‘If you pull any funny business, Brock, I’ll drop you right now.’ That’s literally what was going through my head.”

Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship victory

Drew McIntyre landed a total of four Claymore Kicks on Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

After WrestleMania 36 went off the air, McIntyre was confronted by the returning Big Show, who immediately challenged the new WWE Champion to a match.

The 7-footer looked to be in genuine contention to win the title at one stage, but McIntyre eventually hit the Claymore to pick up the victory.