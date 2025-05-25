Drew McIntyre to disappear from WWE TV for a while due to personal reasons? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest finally put a full stop to their lengthy WWE rivalry at the 39th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event last night. The entire bout was a brutal back-and-forth affair, but in the end, Priest hit McIntyre with a Con-Chair-To and knocked him out. The Archer of Infamy left the cage to emerge victorious.

Following the intense match, Drew McIntyre may disappear from WWE television and go on a well-deserved break, as he has reportedly been dealing with injuries for quite some time. Fightful Select recently released a report suggesting that The Scottish Warrior was expected to go off TV for the foreseeable future.

McIntyre deserves a world title reign now that he has delivered two classic feuds in the past years, one with CM Punk and the other with Damian Priest. A potential hiatus could allow him to recover and make a massive return later this year, garnering a positive reaction from fans.

Upon his comeback, McIntyre can chase either the Undisputed WWE Title or the World Heavyweight Championship. In the past, he has expressed his desire to face John Cena. Before Cena wraps up his in-ring career, the creative team can book him against The Scottish Warrior in a high-profile match. They can even lock horns for the world title if The Cenation Leader remains champion. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE legend went off on the ending of Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest's steel match

WWE legend Jesse Ventura was once again on commentary for the latest edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Ventura wasn't pleased with the ending of Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest. He was furious after The Archer of Infamy walked out of the cage after asking the official to unlock it instead of concluding the contest on a strong note. While on commentary, the WWE legend said:

"WAIT A MINUTE! How do you win it going out the door (...) What kind of BS is that? People war when you can walk out the door?"

Given the report about McIntyre probably going off television, it will be interesting to see what Priest does next.

