Drew McIntyre discusses his time away from WWE, coming back and Becky Lynch (exclusive)

During the Friday two weeks ago in Las Vegas, we had the opportunity to not only play the then-latest build of WWE 2K20, but to also talk to a handful of WWE Superstars. While everyone we talked to that day was awesome, we especially had a great time talking to former Intercontinental Champion and very tall person Drew McIntyre.

Seriously, we had about five minutes with every Superstar but Drew to our delight, kept talking and talking and was an absolute joy to talk to. You'll notice the interview lasted eleven minutes. I mean what were they going to do, tell Drew McIntyre to wrap it up?

McIntyre debuted on the main WWE roster in 2007 but didn't really break out until 2009, when he arrived on SmackDown and attacked R-Truth. Vince McMahon himself called him a future World Champion, which led to McIntrye being dubbed "The Chosen One."

However as years went by, McIntyre got lost in the shuffle and following a stint in the 3MB faction alongside Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater, was released from WWE in 2014. He returned to his homeland of Scotland, completely reinviting himself.

Pretty soon afterwards, he became a hot commoditity: appearing in EVOLVE, ICW and Impact Wrestling. Eventually, he found his way back to WWE, re-debuting in NXT and eventually winning the NXT Championship from Bobby Roode at NXT: Takeover Brooklyn III back in 2017.

A torn bicep kept McIntyre sidelined for a while, though rather than return to NXT after recovering, he was brought up to WWE Raw as part of an alliance with Dolph Ziggler. Since then, he's been a steady fixture within the midcard and it's probably only a matter of time before he moves onto the main event. The sky's the limit for this Scotsman.

