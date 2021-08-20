"No fans like WWE fans" - Drew McIntyre expects "electric" SummerSlam atmosphere (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre expects to experience an “electric” atmosphere when he faces Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam.

Over 40,000 fans are due to be in attendance at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has not held a show with 40,000 or more fans inside the same venue in over 18 months.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, McIntyre made it clear how important it is for superstars to perform in front of fans.

“WWE fans are like no other fans on earth,” McIntyre said. “It’s cool to see big crowds at other sports now, and they do bring the atmosphere that’s been missing. There’s no fans like WWE fans. They’re so loud, so passionate.

“They’re gonna make 40,000 plus fans sound like over 100,000 fans. That’s why if you’re in the building, it’s gonna be awesome. The atmosphere’s gonna be electric. But if you’re watching at home, you’re gonna have that feeling of ‘my goodness, we’re back’ tomorrow, and we’ll look at that visual right there.”

Watch the video above to hear Drew McIntyre’s thoughts on this week’s WWE tryouts. He also spoke about his journey back to WWE after he and Jinder Mahal received their releases in 2014.

Drew McIntyre’s biggest WWE moment occurred without fans

Drew McIntyre won the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble match in front of 42,000 fans at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Two months later, he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship for the first time.

WrestleMania 36 was originally due to be held in front of over 76,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McIntyre’s big win took place without any fans at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Edited by Arvind Sriram