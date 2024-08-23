Drew McIntyre finds a new ally, title change incoming? - 3 ways Triple H can guarantee a blockbuster Bash in Berlin

Bash in Berlin will be an important premium live event for WWE and Triple H. This PLE will be the Stamford-based promotion's attempt to continue the success they have found in Europe with previous events like Clash at the Castle in Scotland and Backlash in France.

While the crowds in Europe seem to love WWE, Triple H will have to ensure he delivers top-notch content at Bash in Berlin if he wants to continue receiving the love of the WWE Universe.

On August 31st, there are many ways in which The Game could deliver a blockbuster Bash in Berlin. However, in this article, we will look at three such ways:

#3. Triple H can book Drew McIntyre to find an ally

At Bash in Berlin, the WWE Universe will witness part two of the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. In the capital of Germany, the duo will compete in a Strap Match. While both superstars are equal favorites, the tide could change in McIntyre's favor as Triple H could book him to find an ally at the PLE.

The ally in question is Seth Rollins. For those unaware, Punk had a go at Rollins when the latter was the special guest referee for Punk vs. McIntyre at SummerSlam. While Rollins was taken out by Bronson Reed on RAW, he could return at SummerSlam, help McIntyre, and later deal with Reed on the red brand.

#2. Tiffany Stratton becomes champion

Until now, Triple H has booked four matches for Bash in Berlin. Traditionally, The Game has booked five matches for such PLEs, and there is a huge possibility he could book Nia Jax to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Michin at the PLE.

If this match takes place, The Game could also book Tiffany Stratton to cash in her Money in the Bank contract. While Stratton seemingly attempted a cash-in at SummerSlam, her attempt failed. This time, though, she can have a successful cash-in and become the new WWE Women's Champion.

#1. Kevin Owens turns heel

Unlike his previous title defenses, which were filled with grudges and animosity, Cody Rhodes will head to Germany to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his friend Kevin Owens. However, Triple H could book for this friendship to be ruined in Germany.

At the premium live event, The Game could book Cody Rhodes to retain his title, after which Kevin Owens could attack him and turn heel. Since Owens had turned his back on his friends on previous occasions, an angle like that would make sense.

