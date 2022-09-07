"Don’t concern yourself" - Drew McIntyre fires back at long time rival for insulting his singing ability

It seems like there's a feud for Drew McIntyre on SmackDown that's never going away.

Despite his best efforts, McIntyre failed to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Clash at the Castle against Roman Reigns. Following the matchup, Tyson Fury encouraged McIntyre to forget about his troubles and engage in a round of karaoke to send the crowd home happy.

While the end of the WWE premium live event split the fanbase, Sheamus decided to take a different approach and bury McIntyre's vocal cords instead. Taking to social media, he called his long-time rival a terrible singer:

@WWE @DMcIntyreWWE he's a terrible singer tho," Sheamus said in a tweet.

This caught the attention of McIntyre, who responded by telling Sheamus not to worry about his singing and to focus on learning how to form a complete sentence:

"Don't you concern yourself with singing fella, you need to focus on forming a complete sentence first," Drew McIntyre said in a tweet.

What is next for Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on WWE SmackDown?

With both men coming off losses at Clash at the Castle, it's not entirely certain what's next for Drew McIntyre or Sheamus going forward on SmackDown.

It would be easy for WWE to reignite their feud on Friday. However, there's a good chance that Triple H will want to do something different with both men going forward. It would be wise of Triple H to capitalize on the momentum of their tremendous performances from Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

What do you make of the back and forth between McIntyre and Sheamus? Would you like to see them reignite their rivalry on Friday night? Or have you seen enough of these two men doing battle in the squared circle? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

