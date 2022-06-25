Drew McIntyre and former WWE Champion defeated the Usos on SmackDown to qualify for Money in the Bank ladder match

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre teamed up with Sheamus to take on The Usos in a tag team match.

At the beginning of the show, it was announced that the two stars had to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in the main event.

Even though The Scottish Warrior and the Celtic Warrior didn't get along, they were able to co-exist, for the most part, and they got the job done. Sami Zayn tried to get involved in the match, but was taken out by Angelo Dawkins at ringside.

The Street Profits are currently set to face The Usos for the title at WWE Money in the Bank. The bout ended after Drew McIntyre hit Jimmy Uso with the Claymore to score the win via pinfall.

McIntyre and Sheamus joined Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Omos as the confirmed participants for the men's ladder match. Although they had to team up on SmackDown this week at Money in the Bank, it'll be every man for himself. The first person to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase will be recognized as the winner.

