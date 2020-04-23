Drew McIntyre gets major endorsement from former WWE Champion

WWE Downunder Media Opportunity

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has hailed the work-rate of current champ Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre completed an amazing turnaround in his career by winning the title, defeating Brock Lesnar in a hard-hitting main event on night 2 of WrestleMania 36.

It capped a superb run in WWE for Drew McIntyre, who returned to the company in 2017, years after being released. Having been let go, he dominated the independent scene and re-joined via NXT.

In the Black and Gold brand, he swiftly became Champion, before joining the main roster and completing the ascent back to the top of the mountain.

Jinder Mahal is, of course, someone who knows that route well enough himself - while he didn't tread exactly the same path, he did team with McIntyre during their 3MB days. From a lower spot in the card, Mahal also rose to become WWE Champion in the same year the Scot returned.

Speaking in an interview with WWE, Jinder Mahal knows exactly what was the driving force behind McIntyre's incredible triumph.

He gave a remarkable insight into some of the formative years of Drew McIntrye's WWE career, and said:

“He’s getting a well-deserved second chance, I know how hard this guy works I used to travel with him before I got hurt, I’ve travelled with him for years. We still work out together so I see the work that he puts in, I know that he’s dieting 24/7, he’s training 24/7 and that’s just what happens when you do the work, opportunities present themselves. This is nothing to do with work or anything, it’s all the hard work. You can never quit.”

The latest WWE Chronicles series featuring Drew McIntyre is now available to watch on the WWE Network.