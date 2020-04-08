Drew McIntyre in tears while talking with former 3MB member [Video]

The Superstar spoke about McIntyre's mother, which left him in an emotional state.

McIntyre finished off the conversation by doing the 3MB hand gesture.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has finally realized his dream by defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Psychopath went through a lot over a long period of time, to reach this spot, and his journey from enhancement talent to the top Champion in the company is one for the ages.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, McIntyre made an appearance and had a chat with his former 3MB teammate, Heath Slater. At one point during the chat, Slater mentioned that Drew's mother is looking down on him from heaven, and is proud of what her son has accomplished. Slater's words left Drew in an emotional state, and he was visibly in tears. McIntyre left his spot for a while, seemingly to make sure he wouldn't cry on camera. He then raised his hand and did the 3MB gesture. Check out the entire clip below, posted by WWE Backstage News Correspondent Ryan Satin.

The only thing I have to say is, brother, I love you and so happy for you, but you know... you know that all of your friends and family are happy, the WWE Universe is happy, but your mom's very happy man. I can feel that, like, I can feel it, you know. I guess it's starting to come outta my eyes. I know she is looking down, happy and proud of you man, and just remember that. I love you brother, I love you baby, 3MB baby.

Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre get choked up on #TheBump when Heath says he knows Drew’s mom is looking down on him with pride over his title win. pic.twitter.com/L1Oa1z6r6f — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 8, 2020

Fans who have followed McIntyre's career from the very beginning know very well that he was dubbed as a future World Champion upon his move to SmackDown in 2009, by none other than WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Things didn't go the way Vince had imagined though, and McIntyre turned into a lower-card Superstar in a matter of years. He was paired with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater, with the trio calling themselves The Three Man Band.

McIntyre left WWE in 2014, and worked hard on the independent scene for the next three years. This was followed by a stint in Impact Wrestling that saw McIntyre becoming World Champion. He returned to WWE in 2017 and spent the next 3 years working his way to the top.

It's incredibly wholesome to see that McIntyre is still very close to Slater. Judging by the fan response to the above clip on Twitter, it seems that the WWE Universe wouldn't mind seeing these two getting involved in a storyline somewhere down the line, where Slater sides with McIntyre in his feud against one of WWE's top heels.