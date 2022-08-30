Drew McIntyre says his rise to the top of WWE has paralleled with world-famous football team's success

Drew McIntyre recently stated that his ascension up the ranks in WWE has somehow coincided with his hometown football club Rangers' recent successes.

Like Drew, the Scottish football side found themselves rock bottom at the start of the decade, having been relegated to the country's bottom division. However, much like McIntyre, their fortunes have changed in recent years after they won the Scottish Premiership in 2021 as well as now having returned to football's biggest competition, the Champions League.

Speaking to Sky Football, the former WWE Champion stated some similarities that he and Rangers share.

"It’s amazing to see them back in the Champions League, after everything we’ve been through for the past over 10 years now. It’s interesting to watch my career and Rangers you know parallel each other. You know I get fired from WWE those who know my story, Rangers get relegated to the bottom league, every year I fought up, they fought up. Eventually, I became WWE Champion, Rangers won the title, stopped Celtic (Rangers' rival team). So things are good for Drew, things are good for Rangers, it's a good time all around.” From 0:55 to 1:19

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball



WWE star and Rangers fan Drew McIntyre gives his take on Rangers' Champions League qualification "Things are good for Drew, things are good for Rangers, it's a good time all around"WWE star and Rangers fan Drew McIntyre gives his take on Rangers' Champions League qualification "Things are good for Drew, things are good for Rangers, it's a good time all around" 😁WWE star and Rangers fan Drew McIntyre gives his take on Rangers' Champions League qualification https://t.co/Yo5JBF4LSN

Drew McIntyre is currently back on UK soil as he is set to wrestle at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales this Saturday at Clash At The Castle.

Drew McIntyre once asked WWE for a day off to watch Rangers play

In May 2022, Rangers defied the odds to reach the final of the major football tournament, the Europa League.

This achievement led McIntyre to hilariously tell WWE on social media that he would not be attending any event that the company had on May 18th 2022 as he would be going to see his team compete for silverware.

"Hey @WWE, I’m taking May 18th off. See everyone in Sevilla."

Rangers did go on to lose the final, and therefore Drew will be hoping for a better outcome this weekend when he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Will Drew McIntyre capture championship gold this Saturday? Send us your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes, please credit Sky Football and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Also, check out: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin believes Drew McIntyre & Sheamus will go into WWE Hall of Fame:

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA