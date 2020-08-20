Drew McIntyre makes a bold claim about AJ Styles

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is set to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2020. He will be putting his WWE Championship on the line against his dream opponent. However, he has recently revealed the next name on his list of dream matches I'm WWE, and it is none other than AJ Styles.

During a recent interview with Fansided, Drew McIntyre was asked about WWE Superstars that he would like to face. He revealed that Randy Orton was No.1 on his list of dream WWE opponents and after him, he wants to face AJ Styles.

Drew McIntyre also noted that have been close to facing each other but narrowly missed the opportunity. He pointed out that AJ Styles is now on a different brand, but he still wants that match to happen. Moreover, AJ Styles himself stated that he would like to face Drew McIntyre during one of the live sessions on Twitch. McIntyre upped the stake and said he wants to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

"Randy was the top of the list, and that's SummerSlam," McIntyre said. "I got a few in mind, A.J. Styles certainly floats around the top of the list, and he's currently on SmackDown, unfortunately, but he and I have been like ships in the night for the past few years. When I was gone from the company, he was the biggest star for years, independent wrestling, and he was in Japan at the time, and there was a chance we were going to be the same company and things didn't work out, and then a bunch of independent companies decided to book us together, and timing didn't work out."

Then he came back anyway to WWE, and then finally I came back to WWE. Eventually, we're on the same roster, and I think I was a bad guy, he was a good guy, and then suddenly he's a bad guy, and oh, that other match is probably not going to happen, and then I'm a good guy, he's a bad guy, oh, we got a match that is going to happen, then he goes to SmackDown, so over the years when I look at the lay the land and A.J., and I keep missing each other, and I think recently on his Twitch stream, he talked about a few dream matches of his, and one with myself at WrestleMania would be high on his list, which is so cool, because I really A.J., I really want that match. When it happens, I want people to know it's been a long time coming, years coming."

AJ Styles and his current run in WWE

While Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship at SummerSlam, AJ Styles is scheduled to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line this Friday. He is set to face Jeff Hardy in a title match on SmackDown this week.

Last week, AJ Styles seemingly took a dog at AEW with a segment that during which he looked at the records and statistics to determine his next challenger. Unsurprisingly, he found himself as the one leading the stat chart and according to the Phenomenal One, there was no one else who even deserved to be second.

However, Jeff Hardy wanted to challenge AJ Styles for the title and was quite courteous in asking for the opportunity. The Champion, on the other hand, responded with arrogant denial. Following that, both Superstars were engaged in a brief altercation before Jeff Hardy left his name on AJ Styles' whiteboard. Soon after that, their title match was made official, and the two will battle it out for the I.C. title on SmackDown this week.