Drew McIntyre makes fun of 'ticklish' Brock Lesnar after WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after the February 10 episode of RAW to make fun of Brock Lesnar ahead of their WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 36.

The Scot, who won the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble to set up a match against Lesnar at WWE’s biggest show of the year, has pointed to the WrestleMania sign on multiple occasions since his Rumble triumph.

The @WWEonFOX Twitter account made light of the annual tradition by posting a picture of McIntyre pointing into the distance, accompanied by a caption inviting followers to guess what he was pointing at.

McIntyre decided to take a light-hearted shot at his upcoming opponent by pretending to point towards a sign which simply states, “Brock Lesnar is ticklish.”

Drew McIntyre’s WWE RAW appearance

Before mocking Brock Lesnar on social media, Drew McIntyre took part in a VIP Lounge interview segment with MVP on RAW.

MVP insulted McIntyre by claiming that his guest needs him to succeed, which led to the Royal Rumble winner landing a Glasgow Kiss headbutt on the former United States Champion, followed by a Claymore.

