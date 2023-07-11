Drew McIntyre must have a best-of-seven series with former WWE Champion before facing Gunther, says veteran (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre's WWE return could not have happened at a better time as WWE builds towards another SummerSlam Premium Live Event. While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he would have booked McIntyre to have a series of matches with Sheamus before he eventually faced Gunther.

The Scottish Warrior had been out of action since WrestleMania 39, where he competed in a Triple Threat match involving The Celtic Warrior and Imperium's leader.

McIntyre and Sheamus have been both allies and rivals on screen, who also share a very close friendship outside the ring. Vince Russo revealed that he would have booked a best-of-seven series between the former WWE Champions had he been in charge of the writing team.

Russo recalled the ending of Rocky II, where Apollo Creed and the movie's main protagonist have a boxing match away from the eyes of the fans in a local gym.

The veteran explained that Drew McIntyre should ask Sheamus to help him prepare for a high-profile match against WWE's dominant Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

"Here's what I would do. Remember the end of Rocky II when Creed wants to just go fight Rocky and just the two of them, and nobody sees it? If I'm McIntyre and I'm getting ready for Gunther, I'm going to Sheamus, and I'm going to tell him, bro, we're going to have a best of seven, and I want you to kick the, 'you know what out of me.' We're going to do a ladder match; we're going to do a first-blood match because I want to get ready for Gunther, and I'm asking you, bro. Just have wars between these guys," said Russo. [From 19:00 onwards]

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of WWE pairing Drew McIntyre with Riddle on RAW

The first match on this week's Monday Night RAW saw the team of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

While there was an interesting teaser regarding Imperium's future after their loss, Vince Russo did not like seeing Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle together. Russo blasted WWE's decision to make The Scottish Warrior look like an unserious character alongside the goofy Riddle.

The wrestling veteran felt that WWE didn't need another comedy duo on the same show when they already had Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in that particular spot.

"I'm looking at these two guys, and I'm like, are you serious? You don't know what to do with either guy; they've got nothing in common. Again, Chris, let me point something else out, the dissension within teams. Bro, we've got the Laurel and Hardy of WWE in Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, okay? Now we need Abbott and Costellolight? We need Laurel and Hardy and Abbott and Costello on the same show. If Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are going to be the comedy duo, you don't need another comedy duo, bro," said Russo. [From 21:00 - 22:00]

Could Drew McIntyre be the superstar to dethrone Gunther? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

