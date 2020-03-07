Drew McIntyre must win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania (Opinion)

Drew McIntyre is on the brink of a WWE Championship run.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

WrestleMania season kicks into fifth gear as the card for WWE's grandest spectacle looks to gain definition and shape. One of the most anticipated match-ups is the WWE Championship match; the upstart Drew McIntyre looking to dethrone the reigning, defending, undisputed WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar.

The Scottish Psychopath versus the Beast is going to be a must-see encounter that has the potential to be a Match of the Year candidate, and is a strong contender to close out the show.

When the dust has settled, however, the 34-year-old should be one walking out of WrestleMania as the WWE Champion. In my opinion there are a number or reasons for this, and I'll review the best of them here:

First and foremost, Brock Lesnar has ruled with an iron first at the top of the WWE mountain for far too long. The past three WrestleManias have featured Lesnar in Universal Championship matches. The Beast Incarnate is a mainstay of the main event scene; running roughshod over the entire roster. The likes of Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles and so many more have fallen to a dominant Lesnar. The frustration for some fans is that Lesnar's extended stay at the top has come at the expense of diligent, full-time individuals. Last October, The Beast defeated Kofi Kingston under ten seconds to win the WWE Championship and end Kingston's magical run. More recently, Ricochet fell victim to the Beast's wrath at Super ShowDown, defeated in around just three minutes.

Moreover, Lesnar's part-time status detracts from the prestigious WWE Championship. The WWE Championship - and its holder - are a symbol of achievement and pride, that should be prominently featured on WWE programming. Lesnar's reduced schedule means the title is seldom seen. Over the course of his eight-month reign, for instance, Lesnar has defended the WWE Championship just three times. Contrarily, a full-time champion like McIntyre would, most likely, have defended the title far more frequently.

When McIntyre debuted in 2009, he was touted as Vince McMahon's "Chosen One." Unfortunately for the powerhouse, things didn't turn out the way he would've hoped, and McIntyre was released in June 2014. He went on to make a name for himself outside of WWE, though, and eventually worked his way through to a fabulous comeback in 2017. He was a completely different entity; returning with a chiselled physique and a reinvigorated character. After a steady start to his 'main roster' career, McIntyre started to gain some momentum. At Royal Rumble 2020, he won the men's Royal Rumble match. After ten long years, McIntyre has finally realized his true potential as a big star in WWE.

Lastly, but most importantly, McIntyre has never been so over with the WWE Universe. WrestleMania should be the stage that launches him into the stratosphere of WWE's elite. Vince McMahon has always prioritized McIntyre, but these last few months have clearly demonstrated his faith in the Scottish Psychopath as a future star. There's more good than harm to be done in crowning McIntyre with the titl. The WWE Universe is firmly behind him, the management is behind him; everyone believes that he is ready for a fully-fledged push as the WWE Champion.