Drew McIntyre names 3 NXT Superstars he would like to face in future

McIntyre has an interesting list of choices

Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre has revealed that he would like to face Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, and Keith Lee in the future. Speaking on a social media Q&A session for WWE on FOX, McIntyre named the aforementioned three Superstars when asked which NXT stars he would like to face in the future.

McIntyre's choices

The Scottish Psychopath recalled his fights against Strong and Cole before mentioning that he owes Keith Lee a match due to the history that they have had.

“Roderick Strong is one of my favourite opponents. Adam Cole and I got the chance to have a match, love to do that again. Keith Lee and I have never actually had a match. My last day in EVOLVE, he took me out with a big powerbomb and he did the same thing to me, actually, when I showed up in NXT recently.

“Keith Lee. There we go, there’s your answer. I owe you [Lee] one, or two.

Currently, McIntyre is set to lock horns with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship. As a result, the chances of him having a feud against Keith Lee in the near future are close to none.

But in the long term, who knows?