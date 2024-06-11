Drew McIntyre needs to worry about 4-time WWE champion and it's not CM Punk or The Judgment Day

This Saturday, Drew McIntyre will have a tough task ahead of him, as he will have all the pressure on his shoulders going into Clash at the Castle. Why? Well, because McIntyre aiming to win the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his countrymen in Glasgow, Scotland. But, he needs to be wary of a four-time WWE champion, and not CM Punk or any member of The Judgment Day.

One thing Drew McIntyre has struggled with lately is his obsession with CM Punk. The Best in the World could very well attempt to ruin things for the Scottish Warrior, but he will likely be ready for him. On the other hand, The Judgment Day is barred from ringside, which is one less problem to worry about. However, McIntyre may fail to account for none other than Carlito.

Carlito is a one-time United States and Intercontinental Champion, and two-time tag team champion and could present a huge problem for Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Here are a few reasons why:

The Judgment Day is banned from ringside but Carlito isn't

Drew McIntyre's win over Finn Balor last night on RAW, ensured that The Judgment Day cannot be ringside for his match with Damian Priest. This could make things easier for The Scottish Warrior at Clash at the Castle, but these rules do not apply to Carlito.

While the Puerto Rico wrestler has been helping Judgment Day in recent weeks, the 45-year-old is not an official member of the group, meaning he can do as he pleases.

With that in mind, Priest could decide to enlist Carlito's help in the match. Should things go south for the World Heavyweight Champion, his fellow Puerto Rican could step in and provide assistance in the form of distractions whenever necessary. As such, it could very well prove to be McIntyre's undoing.

Carlito wants to prove that he belongs in The Judgment Day

Carlito also has a lot to gain from helping Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle. Since moving to RAW, The Caribbean Bad Apple has been on the run from LWO. Fearing their wrath, he chose to try and curry favor with The Judgment Day, to the point, where he would like to become an official member.

Clash at the Castle could be the perfect opportunity for him to prove that he belongs.

By helping Damian Priest retain, Carlito can once and for all prove that he belongs in the group. He's done a fine job so far, whether it's helping the faction become number one contenders for the tag team titles, or assisting them in their fights against Braun Strowman. But, helping Priest at Clash at the Castle could be what pushes his application over the line.

Carlito's interference allows WWE to continue Priest's reign and make Drew McIntyre look strong

Heading into Clash at the Castle, there is no doubt that Drew McIntyre is the fan-favorite. But, if they wish to continue Damian Priest's reign, WWE cannot afford to have McIntyre lose cleanly, especially in his own country.

This is where introducing Carlito makes perfect sense. Having the former United States Champion interfere, will not only ensure the continuation of Priest's reign but could also maintain the reputation of McIntyre as a strong and unbeatable force.

What's more, it would also provide Drew McIntyre with the motivation he needs to challenge Priest once again, this time perhaps at Money in the Bank. He could easily make the argument that The Archer of Infamy's reign is tainted, as he cannot retain without outside help, setting up a rematch.

However, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling what will happen at Clash at the Castle, let alone if Carlito will be involved. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what happens.

