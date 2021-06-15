"He's just at a whole other level" - Drew McIntyre heaps praise on former WWE Champion

Over the last 18 months in WWE, Drew McIntyre has established himself as the top star on RAW. He was one of the major contributors to the wrestling industry during the pandemic, as he brought the best out of his opponents whenever he stepped into the squared circle.

A few weeks ago on WWE RAW, The Scottish Warrior faced Kofi Kingston in a singles match to determine the number one contender for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. The match resulted in a no-contest, but the two contenders fought again the following week with the same stipulation. McIntyre came out on top, but the victory was far from a walk in the park for the two-time WWE Champion.

Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Drew McIntyre discussed these two encounters with Kofi Kingston, and he praised the New Day star.

"He's incredible," said McIntyre. "He's always been incredible. I've known him since FCW. He's always had the passion, he's always had the talent and unbelievable charisma, especially ever since The New Day thing started, it went to a whole other level."

"But you never truly know how good somebody is until you're in the ring with them and I knew how good he was," McIntyre continued. "But to get in the ring with him the past couple of weeks, man he's just at a whole other level and like that we could produce some magic together, and Kofi is magic."

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge for the WWE Championship this Sunday

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in WWE

Due to his win over Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre has earned his spot as the number one contender for the WWE Championship. As a result, he will challenge Bobby Lashley for the title this Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

Of course, there are some added elements to this clash. The match is set to take place inside the famed Hell in a Cell structure to avoid outside interference. Plus, if McIntyre loses the match, he won't be able to challenge for the WWE Championship as long as Lashley holds the gold.

The #WWEChampionship will be on the line INSIDE Hell in a Cell as @DMcIntyreWWE battles @fightbobby at #HIAC!



Who will have the advantage inside the legendary structure?https://t.co/i7UShp2G4T — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

This bout will be their third singles match this year. The first one took place at WrestleMania, where McIntyre lost thanks to a distraction from MVP. Their second singles contest was a non-title match on a RAW leading up to WrestleMania BackLash. This bout ended in a disqualification after Braun Strowman interfered and powerslammed both competitors.

This time around, because of the Hell in a Cell structure, fans can hope that the match won't be tainted by any interference.

