Drew McIntyre push designed to coincide with BT Sport launch (Exclusive)

Tom Colohue FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was branded The Chosen One by Vince McMahon upon his debut in the WWE and, after initially being released and returning, he has become increasingly popular with a WWE audience. Unfortunately, this has not always translated to the booking and production teams.

His initial tag team with Dolph Ziggler received a strong and sustained push which included a Raw tag team championship victory. However, since that team ended, McIntyre has faded into the background. Made to look strong against Roman Reigns, McIntyre would lose at WrestleMania and again in the months that followed. As backup for Shane McMahon, his role was significant but small.

Last week, McIntyre began what looks like the beginnings of a face turn. This week, McIntyre would continue this trend, pushing a new catchphrase in his countdown to the Claymore kick and kicking up. Sources indicate that McIntyre’s new freedom on the microphone is down to an increased confidence with management, including Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman.

However, I am told that the driving force behind this renewed push is not Heyman but a decision taken to push a British talent on the WWE’s flagship program in order to highlight the new BT Sport deal.

BT Sport took over the broadcast of WWE programming at the beginning of the year and presented their inaugural No Filter program recently. McIntyre is one of the names most heavily featured in the product. This is as a way of establishing what will be more air time as a means to connect more clearly with a UK audience.

What comes next for Drew McIntyre is difficult to predict, with many changes happening over the year that leave the WrestleMania card up in the air but a strong showing in the Royal Rumble could result in a prime spot on the show of shows. Upon being first introduced to WWE audiences, Vince McMahon stated that Drew McIntyre would be a future WWE champion. I have been told several times that McMahon still intends to be proven right.