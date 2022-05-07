"That was not the story for the night" - Former WWE Champion reflects on facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has reflected on his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35.

On the October 22, 2018 episode of RAW, The Tribal Chief relinquished his Universal Championship after announcing his battle with leukemia. He returned in February the following year, revealing that he was in remission. His first singles match back in WWE was against The Scottish Warrior at The Show of Shows, which he won.

In a recent interview with Alfonso A. Castillo of Newsday, Drew McIntyre commented on the match and shared his thoughts on why it wasn't so memorable. He stated that the bout was meant to show that Reigns was in good shape after his leukemia battle:

"That was my first singles match at a WrestleMania. Roman was coming back from his illness. And, as much as Roman and I wanted to have a particular kind of match and try and steal the show, that was not the story for the night. The story was showing the world that Roman Reigns was back at 100%, and he's basically going to steamroll whoever is in his path. And unfortunately, I was in his path that night," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre talks his and Roman Reigns' current place in WWE

Although their match at WrestleMania 35 wasn't very memorable, both stars went on to achieve bigger things in WWE. The Scottish Warrior headlined the proceeding WrestleMania event, defeating Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Title.

Roman Reigns is now the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he too defeated The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania to win the coveted title. During the same interview, Drew McIntyre commented on the parallels between their careers:

"These days, I have the opportunity to show what I'm capable of. And, at the same time, Roman has had the chance to go from where he was back then to becoming “The Tribal Chief”—putting those pieces together to jump to the next level, which is super-superstar," he said.

The Head of the Table and The Scottish Warrior will once again meet in the ring at WrestleMania Backlash. It will be The Bloodline vs. Drew and RK-Bro in a six-man tag team match.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Jacob Terrell