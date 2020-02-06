Drew McIntyre reflects on using his old entrance theme at WrestleMania

McIntyre is open to using 'Broken Dreams' at WrestleMania

Former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre has stated that he is open to using his old entrance theme at this year's WrestleMania. Speaking on a social media Q&A session for WWE on FOX, The Scottish Psychopath was asked whether he would use the ‘Broken Dreams’ entrance theme at The Show of Shows.

McIntyre gives his thumbs up

McIntyre currently uses ‘Gallantry’ as his entrance theme but is open to going back to ‘Broken Dreams’ for WrestleMania as the lyrics of the song somewhat match his story with WWE thus far. He did, however, state that his old theme doesn’t suit his character anymore.

“It doesn’t work with my character. I love the song, too, but it is a little too slow. The lyrics [however] kinda match my story, so that is very interesting, so I think WrestleMania would be a really cool place for it.

“It would be cool that the crowd would probably know the words – I assume everyone knows every single word because you tweet me so often about it. So, yeah, Broken Dreams at ‘Mania would be awesome.”

Drew McIntyre is set to lock horns against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania this year for the WWE Championship (even though it could be against Ricochet if the high-flying Superstar manages to beat Lesnar at Super ShowDown) and it would be interesting to see whether The Scottish Psychopath would use the fan-favorite theme song again.