Drew McIntyre reflects on WWE firing him in 2014

McIntyre was fired in 2014

Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre believes that he deserved to be fired back in 2014. The Scot made his WWE debut in 2007 and soon after, he was dubbed as the Chosen One by Vince McMahon himself.

McIntyre's fall and rise

However, things didn’t go down too well for The Scottish Psychopath and he was fired in 2014. After that, he rebuilt himself on the independent circuit and following an impressive run, was brought back by WWE in 2017.

Speaking on WWE Bump, McIntrye said of his sacking by the company:

“[I] got a good opportunity, you know, with Vince McMahon dubbing me the Chosen One. Had a bit of good run [but] things didn’t work out the way we’d hoped.

“I was in 3MB and that was about as low as you can go and I got fired – I deserved to get fired – I wasn’t giving it my all. And outside the company I truly gave it my all every area in the ring [and] out of the ring.”

It seems as though the termination from the company turned out to be the best thing for him in retrospect as he not only returned as a dominant force but is now also on his way to headline WrestleMania by taking on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.